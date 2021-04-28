Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the March 31st total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:RDGL remained flat at $$0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,153,302. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10. Vivos has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.31.

About Vivos

Vivos Inc, a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for animals.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit