Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.94.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VYGR shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush cut Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

NASDAQ VYGR traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $5.06. 7,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.80. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. The business had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,392,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,253,000 after acquiring an additional 692,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 2,116.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 684,008 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 258,834 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 75,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 55,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

