Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lessened its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.32.

NYSE:VMC opened at $180.86 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $181.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.49%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.