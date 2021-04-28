Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Issues Earnings Results

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.22 million. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Wabash National updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.700-0.800 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.70-0.80 EPS.

NYSE:WNC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.32. 5,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,490. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.93. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Wabash National in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

In other news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 21,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $407,810.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,594.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

