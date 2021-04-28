Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,857 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,545,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,010,000 after acquiring an additional 628,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,313,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $331,525,000 after acquiring an additional 285,867 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,858,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,685,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $306,475,000 after buying an additional 96,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,973,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $198,347,000 after acquiring an additional 858,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.55. The company has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.02, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.06.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

