Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L) Announces Dividend of GBX 3

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Monday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Warpaint London’s previous dividend of $2.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Warpaint London stock opened at GBX 124.50 ($1.63) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 99.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 83.11. Warpaint London has a 1-year low of GBX 38.12 ($0.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 144 ($1.88). The company has a market cap of £95.55 million and a P/E ratio of 423.33.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Warpaint London Company Profile

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers eye, face make-up, lip, and nail products; gift products; accessories and sets; brushes; and others. It also provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

Dividend History for Warpaint London (LON:W7L)

Receive News & Ratings for Warpaint London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warpaint London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit