Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L) Announces Dividend of GBX 3

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Monday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Warpaint London’s previous dividend of $2.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Warpaint London stock opened at GBX 124.50 ($1.63) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 99.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 83.11. Warpaint London has a 1-year low of GBX 38.12 ($0.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 144 ($1.88). The company has a market cap of £95.55 million and a P/E ratio of 423.33.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers eye, face make-up, lip, and nail products; gift products; accessories and sets; brushes; and others. It also provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler.

