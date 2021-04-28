Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32-0.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.33. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.320-0.350 EPS.

WRE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.17. The stock had a trading volume of 456,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.24.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.20.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

