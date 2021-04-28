Wealth CMT Buys 2,327 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Wealth CMT grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 10.1% of Wealth CMT’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wealth CMT’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $17,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,950,000 after purchasing an additional 484,702 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 545,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,059,000 after purchasing an additional 122,723 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 379,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

IWV traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $250.24. 1,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,704. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $159.17 and a twelve month high of $250.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.22.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.