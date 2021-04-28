WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,600 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. MetLife accounts for 3.4% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $392,304,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,836,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MetLife by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222,204 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,661 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MET. UBS Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,555,173. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $63.91. The company has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

