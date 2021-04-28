WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,600 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. MetLife accounts for 3.4% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $392,304,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,836,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MetLife by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222,204 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,661 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MET. UBS Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,555,173. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $63.91. The company has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for MetLife (NYSE:MET)

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit