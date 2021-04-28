WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $206,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,432,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,160,000 after buying an additional 7,382,670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,596,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973,604 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,980,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,607.4% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,616,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,324 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,014,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $63.03. 38,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,976,077. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $63.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.51.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.