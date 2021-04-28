Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $59.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $58.00. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Compass Point raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $54.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.51. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $252,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,262.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,250. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Webster Financial by 214.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Webster Financial by 358.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

