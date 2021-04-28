Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Upgraded by Stephens to Overweight

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $60.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $56.00. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on WBS. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $54.39 on Wednesday. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.51.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $252,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,262.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $95,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,573.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $644,250. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Webster Financial by 214.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 358.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

