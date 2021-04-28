Wedbush Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for FirstCash in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.55. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for FirstCash’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $407.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $72.35 on Monday. FirstCash has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $77.90. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motco purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in FirstCash by 12.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in FirstCash by 11.5% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

