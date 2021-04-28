Wedbush Comments on East West Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for East West Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.28. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.38.

EWBC stock opened at $77.41 on Monday. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.53 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.12 and its 200-day moving average is $58.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $90,105.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,528.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,593.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $295,098. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $11,610,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

