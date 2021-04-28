Wedbush Comments on East West Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for East West Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.28. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.38.

EWBC stock opened at $77.41 on Monday. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.53 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.12 and its 200-day moving average is $58.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $90,105.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,528.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,593.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $295,098. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $11,610,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Article: Float

Earnings History and Estimates for East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit