WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Short Interest Down 97.9% in April

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the March 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:BUDZ remained flat at $$0.52 on Tuesday. 45,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,897. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50. WEED has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $2.68.
About WEED
