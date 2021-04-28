Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.06% of Weis Markets worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 118,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 36,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 2.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 39.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Weis Markets stock opened at $51.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.10. Weis Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $44.35 and a one year high of $59.70.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.