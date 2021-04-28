Welch Group LLC Buys Shares of 929 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM opened at $228.45 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.35.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

