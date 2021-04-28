Welch Group LLC Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 422 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,545,871,000 after acquiring an additional 157,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after acquiring an additional 509,861 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,909,790,000 after acquiring an additional 278,509 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $2,359,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $517.32 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.57 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $479.83 and its 200-day moving average is $479.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total value of $1,254,547.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,765,452.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,705 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,298 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.