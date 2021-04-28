Wells Fargo & Company Boosts The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $219.00

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $201.00 to $219.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.61% from the company’s previous close.

DIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

DIS stock opened at $184.64 on Monday. The Walt Disney has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.94 and its 200 day moving average is $168.43. The firm has a market cap of $335.17 billion, a PE ratio of -116.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total value of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 839,487 shares of company stock worth $158,444,151 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

