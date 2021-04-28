Wells Fargo & Company Increases CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target to $34.00

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 18.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

CubeSmart stock opened at $41.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.43. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $42.47.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,824,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

