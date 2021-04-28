WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

NASDAQ WSBC traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $36.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,816. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.04. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.14%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WSBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley boosted their price target on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.08.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,062. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $648,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,334.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,164 shares of company stock valued at $931,612 over the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

