West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 6.00-6.15 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $580.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.07 million. On average, analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WST opened at $320.35 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12 month low of $185.09 and a 12 month high of $326.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.53, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

