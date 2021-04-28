Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Short Interest Down 71.4% in April

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the March 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 40.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 35.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 288.9% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 795.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the period.

NYSE GDO remained flat at $$17.65 during trading hours on Wednesday. 35,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,194. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $18.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

