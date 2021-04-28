Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Receives $74.24 Consensus PT from Analysts

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.24.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Benchmark increased their target price on Western Digital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Western Digital from $58.50 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.
In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
WDC stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.60. The company had a trading volume of 316,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,794,991. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.69. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $74.66. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.22 and a beta of 1.49.
Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. Western Digital’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.
About Western Digital
Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.
