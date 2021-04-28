Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 11.68%.
NASDAQ WNEB traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,293. The company has a market capitalization of $212.13 million, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.21. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $9.24.
In related news, SVP Allen J. Miles III acquired 6,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $50,693.34. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,610.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Western New England Bancorp Company Profile
Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.
Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger
Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.