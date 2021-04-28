Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 11.68%.

NASDAQ WNEB traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,293. The company has a market capitalization of $212.13 million, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.21. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $9.24.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

In related news, SVP Allen J. Miles III acquired 6,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $50,693.34. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,610.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WNEB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western New England Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.