Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. It focuses on offering ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. Its offerings are used for a wide variety of consumer and industrial products, including food packaging, automotive products, coatings, pipes and residential construction materials. Westlake Chemical Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Shares of WLKP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.29. The stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 7.91. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $27.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.47.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $245.65 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director G Stephen Finley bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $93,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter worth $1,679,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $912,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $564,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,894 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 14,047 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

