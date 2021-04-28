Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Gap Up to $38.20

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.20, but opened at $39.40. Weyerhaeuser shares last traded at $39.45, with a volume of 324,906 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WY shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average of $32.90. The firm has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 96.05 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.36%.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

