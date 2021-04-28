Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS.
Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.32 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.
Shares of WPM stock opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.66, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $57.89.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 361,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,105,000 after acquiring an additional 19,533 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $685,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,160,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 402,627 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $7,898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
