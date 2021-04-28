Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.32 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.66, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $57.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 361,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,105,000 after acquiring an additional 19,533 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $685,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,160,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 402,627 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $7,898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

