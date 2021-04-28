Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 310 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.1% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $56,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $4.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $610.44. The company had a trading volume of 87,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,424,820. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $280.84 and a 1-year high of $648.57. The firm has a market cap of $379.93 billion, a PE ratio of 100.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $556.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $543.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.61.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

