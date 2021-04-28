Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 351,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $25,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 293.0% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 117,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after buying an additional 87,566 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 261,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 188,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after purchasing an additional 12,930 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,383,390 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.16. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

