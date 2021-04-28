Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 263,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,383,390 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.39 and a 200-day moving average of $69.16. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

