Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded down $2.05 on Wednesday, hitting $818.46. 1,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $766.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $712.87. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $451.35 and a fifty-two week high of $827.84. The firm has a market cap of $124.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.60 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $858.23.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total value of $19,968,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total value of $1,452,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,359 shares of company stock worth $32,900,569. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

