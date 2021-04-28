Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 1,358 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $2,336,640,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,065,847,000 after purchasing an additional 686,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,742,475,000 after acquiring an additional 624,512 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 121.6% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,048,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,684,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 473.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 641,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,994,000 after acquiring an additional 530,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

Shares of TMO traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $488.02. The company had a trading volume of 12,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,823. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $464.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $475.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $324.35 and a 52-week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.