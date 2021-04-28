Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,566 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $10,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Boeing from $193.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.25.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing stock traded down $8.38 on Wednesday, reaching $234.09. 409,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,691,304. The stock has a market cap of $136.47 billion, a PE ratio of -30.73, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.89 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.83.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

