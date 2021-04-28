Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $6.78 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,290 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 55,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 20.6% during the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.8% during the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 76,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,611 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.4% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 37,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.26.

XOM stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.44. 653,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,176,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.69. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

