Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 2,312 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,452 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $28,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,869 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE UNH traded up $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $395.95. 33,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,163. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $374.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $401.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $373.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.13.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Several research firms have commented on UNH. Truist raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.61.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

