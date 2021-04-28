Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 225,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,208 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,602,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 128,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,364,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 312,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.00. The company had a trading volume of 488,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,887,480. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.31. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.