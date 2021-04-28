Whittier Trust Co. Sells 4,081 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 695,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,081 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $42,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,596,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,711,000 after buying an additional 5,973,604 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,027,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,798,000 after purchasing an additional 291,570 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,432,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,670 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,601,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,883,000 after purchasing an additional 446,861 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,499,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,583,000 after acquiring an additional 54,803 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $63.03. 42,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,976,077. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.51. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

