William Blair Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Parsons in a report issued on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. William Blair also issued estimates for Parsons’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $964.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.27%.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $43.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.57. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Parsons has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $43.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSN. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Parsons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Parsons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Parsons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parsons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parsons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

