William Blair Initiates Coverage on ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Investment analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TDUP. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

Shares of TDUP opened at $18.11 on Monday. ThredUp has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $31.60.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

