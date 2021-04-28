William Blair Initiates Coverage on ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Investment analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TDUP. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

Shares of TDUP opened at $18.11 on Monday. ThredUp has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $31.60.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Analyst Recommendations for ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit