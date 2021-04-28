Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.26

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.26 and last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 6974 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

WIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Nomura upgraded Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wipro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.93.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIT. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wipro by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wipro by 1.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 204,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Wipro by 13.9% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 18,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Wipro by 4.3% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 63,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 917.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 174,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 157,240 shares during the period. 2.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wipro (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides IT and IT-enabled services which include IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, BPO services, cloud, mobility and analytics services, research and development and hardware and software design.

