Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

WZZAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of Wizz Air stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.04. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.30.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

