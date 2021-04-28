WNS (NYSE:WNS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.980-3.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $945 million-$997 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $963.56 million.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $72.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.39 and a 200 day moving average of $70.52. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.69.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.53 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. WNS’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

WNS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. WNS has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.10.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

