Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DCT. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $43.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.86. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -391.18. Duck Creek Technologies has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.23 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $1,128,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 551,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,875,881.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $4,108,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 675,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,993,153.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,718,433 shares of company stock worth $302,119,090 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accenture plc purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,090,091,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,504,000 after buying an additional 3,533,116 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 736,800.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,520,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,125,000 after buying an additional 2,519,859 shares during the last quarter. Chubb Ltd bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,146,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,390,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,486,000 after acquiring an additional 847,073 shares during the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit