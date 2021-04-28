Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DCT. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $43.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.86. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -391.18. Duck Creek Technologies has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.23 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $1,128,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 551,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,875,881.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $4,108,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 675,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,993,153.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,718,433 shares of company stock worth $302,119,090 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accenture plc purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,090,091,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,504,000 after buying an additional 3,533,116 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 736,800.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,520,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,125,000 after buying an additional 2,519,859 shares during the last quarter. Chubb Ltd bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,146,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,390,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,486,000 after acquiring an additional 847,073 shares during the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

