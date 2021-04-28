Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $310.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $296.00 to $310.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WDAY. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $265.04.

WDAY opened at $261.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.75 and a beta of 1.59. Workday has a 12 month low of $144.63 and a 12 month high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $1,489,741.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total value of $1,863,025.92. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,308,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,990,810,000 after acquiring an additional 106,280 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $738,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,659,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,116,459,000 after acquiring an additional 304,728 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,127,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,978,000 after acquiring an additional 422,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,390,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $572,799,000 after acquiring an additional 38,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

