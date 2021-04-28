Worksport Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WKSP) Short Interest Down 95.8% in April

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Worksport Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WKSP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the March 31st total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,524,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Worksport stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.20 million, a P/E ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 2.02. Worksport has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.36.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs, manufactures, and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers Worksport Tri Fold, a soft folding tonneau cover; Worksport Smart Fold, a rear smart latch system; Worksport Quad-Fold, a vinyl wrapped tonneau cover to fold in four sections; and Worksport Forte GEN2 tonneau covers.

