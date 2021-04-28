Wrap Technologies (WRAP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Wrap Technologies to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million.

Wrap Technologies stock opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.47. Wrap Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $14.40.

In related news, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $36,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,195.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Norris sold 7,500 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $54,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,128 shares in the company, valued at $310,952.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $204,900.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WRAP. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet.

Earnings History for Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP)

