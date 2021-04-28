Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 56,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $74.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.17 and its 200-day moving average is $60.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $75.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.60 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total transaction of $1,633,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WH. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.92.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.