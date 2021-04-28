XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) Short Interest Update

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
XPhyto Therapeutics stock opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. XPhyto Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13.
XPhyto Therapeutics Company Profile
