XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) Short Interest Update

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

XPhyto Therapeutics stock opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. XPhyto Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13.

Get XPhyto Therapeutics alerts:

XPhyto Therapeutics Company Profile

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharma, diagnostics, and cannabis science company in Canada and Germany. It is involved in the production, cultivation, extraction, isolation, formulation, delivery, and sale of medicinal cannabis. The company also provides contract development and consulting services.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for XPhyto Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPhyto Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.