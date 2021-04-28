Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Short Interest Up 1,300.7% in April

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 841,800 shares, a growth of 1,300.7% from the March 31st total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtant Medical stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) by 687.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,803,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,554,394 shares during the quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned 93.85% of Xtant Medical worth $87,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of XTNT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.98. 564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,463,292. Xtant Medical has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $6.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.02 million for the quarter.

About Xtant Medical

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as used in conjunction with a hardware plate system.

